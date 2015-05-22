Preview: Mets at Pirates

The New York Mets rode a brilliant pitching performance by Jacob deGrom to salvage a four-game split against National League-best St. Louis and now hope for better luck away from home when they kick off a three-game set at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. The Mets’ last road trip culminated in a four-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs that dropped them to 7-12 away from Citi Field.

Lucas Duda slammed 30 home runs last year but hit only three this season until going deep twice and knocking in a season-high four runs in Thursday’s 5-0 victory over the Cardinals. The Pirates lost the first two games of their eight-game homestand to Minnesota to drop a season-worst four games below .500. Losers of six of seven, Pittsburgh will turn to former No. 1 overall draft pick Gerrit Cole to end the slide. Cole will be opposed by highly touted right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who is set to make his third career start.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.40)

Syndergaard earned his first major-league victory last time out, limiting Milwaukee to one run and three hits over six innings. The 22-year-old Texan has pitched five scoreless frames in each of his first two outings before running into trouble in the sixth inning both times. Syndergaard has been much tougher on left-handed hitters in his brief tenure, yielding only three hits in 21 at-bats.

Cole was a hard-luck loser last time out at the Chicago Cubs after giving up two runs on seven hits and matching his season high with eight strikeouts in six innings. It was the sixth quality start in the last seven outings for Cole, who has received a total of one run of support in both his losses. Cole has lost both starts versus the Mets, including a career-short four innings last year in which he was tagged for five runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer, batting .327 lifetime against Pittsburgh, enters the series coming off a three-hit performance.

2. Pirates RF Josh Harrison is 18-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh has won nine of the past 13 meetings.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Mets 2