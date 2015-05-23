Preview: Mets at Pirates

Matt Harvey has not allowed a run in three of his last four starts and takes a 16-inning scoreless streak to the mound Saturday when the New York Mets visit the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game series. Harvey won his first five starts to open the season but is winless in his last three despite back-to-back overpowering performances.

Harvey could be making his last start on his normal rest - manager Terry Collins on Friday said the team will be switching to a six-man rotation when Dillon Gee comes off the disabled list next week. Opposing Harvey will be right-hander A.J. Burnett, who appeared ready for the scrap heap following an 18-loss campaign a year ago. Burnett is enjoying a remarkable renaissance with Pittsburgh, allowing two runs or fewer in all eight starts. The Pirates won the series opener 4-1 for to earn their second victory in eight games while sending New York to its fifth straight road loss.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-1, 1.98 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (3-1, 1.38)

As good as Harvey’s numbers are, they could be spectacular if the Mets had produced more than a combined four runs over his last three turns. He settled for his second straight no-decision despite blanking St. Louis on six hits over eight innings on Monday, which followed seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in his previous outing. Harvey gave up two runs over seven innings in his lone career start versus Pittsburgh.

Burnett also has been victimized by a lack of run support, with the Pirates managing a total of total of seven over his first five outings. Burnett continued his stellar campaign by winning his third straight start on Sunday, blanking the Chicago Cubs on three hits over seven innings. Burnett is 5-9 with a 4.18 ERA in 24 career starts against the Mets, but he has surrendered only eight earned runs in eight turns this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 3B Josh Harrison has hit safely in nine straight games.

2. Mets 3B David Wright and C Travis d‘Arnaud both took batting practice Friday and are expected to play in minor-league rehab games next week.

3. The Pirates have won 10 of the past 14 meetings between the clubs.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Pirates 1