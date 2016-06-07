Preview: Mets at Pirates (1st Game)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets both are sitting in second place in their respective National League divisions and looking to move up, though neither team appears to be at the top of its game of late. Both clubs got an unscheduled day off with Monday’s rainout and the Pirates will be looking to win for the second time in their last seven games when they host the Mets in the opener of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh was on the verge of a series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday before squandering a three-run lead and absorbing a 5-4 loss. The Mets are coming off their own one-run loss – 1-0 at Miami – and are losers of five of their last eight to fall two games behind Washington in the NL East. New York’s problem is on offense, as the team is averaging just 2.6 runs in its last eight contests while totaling eight in five losses over that span. The Pirates aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard but did show some signs of breaking out with a total of 12 runs in their last two games, while Jung Ho Kang added two more hits on Sunday and is 6-for-16 with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs in four contests this month to lead Pittsburgh's attack.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (7-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (5-2, 4.36)

Matz had a streak of seven straight winning starts come to an end when he was reached for three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 25-year-old walked two batters in that outing, matching the total from his previous four turns. Matz, who has posted a 1.51 ERA over his last eight starts, will be making his first career appearance against Pittsburgh.

Niese was drafted by New York in 2005 and stayed with the organization until being shipped to the Pirates over the winter in the deal that brought second baseman Neil Walker to the Mets. Niese got off to a rough start but is settling in nicely with his new team and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings. The 29-year-old settled for a no-decision at Miami on Wednesday, when he was charged with two runs on six hits and three walks in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Walker is batting .279 with 13 home runs for the Mets and is operating out of the cleanup spot in the order with 1B Lucas Duda and 3B David Wright on the disabled list.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte is 7-for-12 in his last three games.

3. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes (hip) was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Pirates 1