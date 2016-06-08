Preview: Mets at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates were stuck in a 2-7 slump before a rainout on Monday and a doubleheader on Tuesday changed the momentum entirely. The Pirates have a chance to earn a sweep in the compressed three-game series when they give right-hander Jameson Taillon his major-league debut and welcome the New York Mets for the finale on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh earned twin 3-1 victories in the doubleheader and did just enough on offense to get past Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom while getting solid efforts from the back end of its own rotation – Jon Niese and Juan Nicasio. The Pirates will give Francisco Liriano an extra day of rest on Wednesday and line up the rest of the rotation following the doubleheader by promoting Taillon, who was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2010 between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Taillon will be taking on a New York offense that totaled two runs in its last three games and has dropped seven of its last 10 contests. The Mets managed 10 runs in those seven losses and slugger Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-7 in the doubleheader while dealing with a hip ailment.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (6-2, 1.91 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (NA)

Syndergaard, who went 38th overall to the Toronto Blue Jays in that same 2010 draft, is already well-established in the majors and is quickly becoming the ace of a strong New York staff. The Texas native allowed two runs and struck out nine in seven innings to earn a win at Miami on Friday and has 90 strikeouts in 70 2/3 frames overall this season. Syndergaard made one start against Pittsburgh in his 2015 rookie campaign and allowed four runs – one earned – over six innings in a loss.

Taillon was on a fast track to the majors before Tommy John surgery and a second surgery to repair a hernia robbed him of the 2014 and 2015 campaigns. “I feel like I‘m in a position to say I put in the work for it. I wasn’t just given this,” Taillon told reporters. “It’s definitely sweet to be here.” The 24-year-old earned his way to the majors by going 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 10 starts for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates have won nine straight against the Mets.

2. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte (ankle) left the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and did not play in the nightcap.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Pirates 1