Preview: Mets at Pirates

Matt Harvey appeared destined to shine under the bright lights of Gotham after starting the All-Star Game in 2013 at Citi Field in his first full season with the New York Mets. However, the erstwhile ace is struggling to get close to that level as he takes the mound for the Mets in the series finale against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday night.

Harvey ended a six-start winless drought in his last turn and will be seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since winning his first two outings of the season. The once-overpowering right-hander, who has dealt with on- and off-field issues, has walked more batters than he has struck out in his last five starts - a telling sign of his struggles. Pittsburgh erased a pair of two-run deficits to even the three-game series with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings Saturday, its ninth win in 14 contests since dropping six in a row. John Jaso supplied a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth to force extra frames before delivering his first hit off a left-hander in over a year in the 10th to cap the walk-off victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (3-3, 5.36 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 6.69)

Harvey has failed to pitch beyond 5 1/3 innings in five consecutive starts, although he recorded the victory last time out by limiting San Diego to two runs on three hits over five frames. Harvey had to overcome four walks in that outing, continuing an alarming trend that has seen him issue 21 free passes in his last 25 innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.29 ERA in three career starts versus Pittsburgh.

Glasnow has permitted three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, but he failed to pitch beyond five innings in four of them. The 23-year-old allowed a season-high nine hits but limited the damage to two runs over six frames in a no-decision at Atlanta last time out. Glasnow, who has yielded at least one homer in five consecutive starts, is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen homered Saturday and is 4-for-9 during his three-game hitting streak following a 1-for-20 tailspin.

2. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes was shut down until Tuesday after experiencing quadriceps soreness in the first game of his rehab assignment.

3. Pittsburgh RHP Jameson Taillon, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer on May 8, will make a rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Pirates 4