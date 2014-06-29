Pirates take advantage of opportunities in win over Mets

PITTSBURGH -- Baseball can be a mind-boggling game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates recorded hits in just three innings, but took advantage of their opportunities to beat the New York Mets 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

Meanwhile, New York had men on base in nearly every inning, but were unable to get clutch hit to drive them in.

The Mets finished with 13 hits, but left 11 men on base, batting just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven in that area.

“That’s why the game is hard and that’s why the game’s great,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “There are no givens.”

Pittsburgh third baseman Pedro Alvarez hit his 13th home run of the season and drove in three runs while Edinson Volquez pitched six shutout innings to lead the Pirates to victory.

Volquez (6-6) evened his record for the first time since April. The right-hander attacked hitters with 70 strikes over 98 pitches and allowed eight hits, walked one intentionally and struck out a season-high seven in an outing his manager Clint Hurdle called a “fun” one to watch.

Especially when the Mets threatened to score in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

“Those were big innings,” Hurdle said. “He collected himself, slowed the game down, followed the mitt and made pitches.”

Volquez didn’t quite agree with his manager about pitching with runners on base.

“It’s no fun,” he said. “The sooner you’re able to throw the right pitch and get out of there, everything’s fine for everybody and everybody’s happy.”

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon (8-6) labored through his toughest start since May and gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings. Colon tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Pittsburgh on May 28, but the Pirates jumped on the Mets starter in the first inning Sunday to take a three-run lead.

Colon thought the Pirates were ready for him after he was tough on their lineup last month.

“I just think that because I’ve already gone against them once they probably prepared so they knew what I was coming with,” Colon said. “They just had the time to prepare to play against me.”

In his return to the starting lineup, Pirates outfielder Starling Marte singled with one out and second baseman Neil Walker doubled to right soon after. With men on second on third, first baseman Ike Davis notched his first career hit against the Mets with a two-run single.

Left fielder Josh Harrison switched places with Davis after he hit into a fielder’s choice, then scored on a double down the right field line by Alvarez for a quick 3-0 edge.

Collins thought it was “very shocking” that Colon was hit hard after the way he took out the game’s first hitter, right fielder Gregory Polanco.

“I was as surprised as anybody especially after the leadoff hitter rolled over on a ball,” Collins said. “I said ‘he’s got the sinker working today, this could be a quick game.’ Then you look up and they’ve got three.”

Colon settled down after the first and pitched perfect innings in the second and third before he ran into Alvarez again in the fourth inning. Harrison doubled to right-center, then Alvarez turned an 88 mile-per-hour fastball around and sent it over the fence in right for a two-run homer and a 5-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud set up on the inside half of the plate and Colon couldn’t quite get the pitch inside enough on Alvarez, who turned on it.

“He just left a few pitches over the middle of the plate,” d‘Arnaud said. “They were putting good swings on him and they were just finding holes.”

Hurdle thought Colon was missing his “A-game” and the hitters reacted accordingly.

“He didn’t do much of that the last start,” Alvarez said. “I think we did a pretty good job of putting swings on pitches we can manage and pitches that were left out over the plate.”

Pirates left-handers Justin Wilson and Tony Watson each worked scoreless innings of relief.

New York didn’t break through until the ninth against Pirates reliever Jared Hughes. Left fielder Chris Young hit into a RBI groundout after center fielder Juan Lagares singled and moved to third on catcher d‘Arnaud’s double.

D‘Arnaud then scored on a bloop single from shortstop Ruben Tejada to pull New York within 5-2 and chase Hughes after he only recorded two outs.

Closer Mark Melancon emerged from the bullpen to shut the door and pick up his 15th save by getting right fielder Curtis Granderson to fly out to right after second baseman Daniel Murphy singled to put runners on first and third.

NOTES: CF Andrew McCutchen was out of the Pirates’ lineup for a scheduled day off. ... C Russell Martin also received another day off after sitting out Saturday. ... Pirates 1B Ike Davis’ two-run single in the first broke a 0-for-14 slide against his former team. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon allowed more than two earned runs for the first time since May 12.