Liriano strikes out 12 as Pirates shut down Mets

PITTSBURGH -- Left-hander Francisco Liriano gave up seven runs in two innings during his last start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, and seemed like he was running into trouble again Sunday when the New York Mets threatened with runners on second and third and no outs to start the second inning.

Liriano proceeded to strike out the side to escape trouble and went on to struck out a season-high 12 batters while left fielder Starling Marte and center fielder Andrew McCutchen each hit home runs as the Pirates beat the Mets 9-1 on Sunday.

The Pirates’ win completed a three-game sweep over the Mets and drew their record to 21-22 after they lost six of seven entering the weekend.

“We needed this weekend,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We needed to play some ball. We played good team baseball this weekend.”

Liriano (2-4) gave up one run on six hits in six innings and walked two.

“I just wanted to get ahead in the count and try to go deeper in the game,” Liriano said.

Liriano’s double-digit strikeout tally marked the first time since Sept. 11-12, 1969, the Pirates had three consecutive starters strike out 10 or more hitters after Gerrit Cole and A.J. Burnett each struck out 10 in their starts Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The last occurrence came when Pirates left-hander Bob Veale struck out 12 against St. Louis on Sept. 11, 1969, before right-hander Bob Moose struck out 10 and right-hander Dock Ellis 11 in a doubleheader against the Mets on Sept. 12, 1969.

“For me it’s never been about strikeouts,” Hurdle said. “It sure is nice when you can get ‘em. Nobody plays. You talk about soft outs, it’s a pitcher and a catcher playing catch.”

The strikeouts represented a larger truth to New York manager Terry Collins, who addressed the team after the loss. Pittsburgh’s starting pitchers struck the Mets out 32 times in 21 1/3 innings over the weekend.

“It always happens during tough times that they want to be the guy that breaks it open instead of just doing their part,” Collins said.

As a result, Collins stressed the need for his team to execute as the Mets look to get back on track.

“What you try to do is pick the right time to say ‘knock it off,'” Collins said. “You’re big-league players, you’re the best of the best. Let’s just go play like it.”

Marte broke the game open in the sixth with his ninth home run of the season. He sent the first pitch he saw from New York right-hander Erik Goeddel to the bleachers in left field with McCutchen and right fielder Gregory Polanco on base, extending the Pirates lead to 7-1.

The Pirates tacked on two more in the seventh when second baseman Josh Harrison hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center and pinch hitter Corey Hart rolled a ball up the middle for a RBI single.

Pittsburgh shortstop Jordy Mercer put the Pirates on the board in the fourth inning with a double to left field. Catcher Francisco Cervelli scored on the play after reaching on an infield single for a 1-0 Pirates lead.

Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores tied the score in the next inning with his second hit of the day. Third baseman Ruben Tejada scored from second after drawing a walk to lead off the fifth.

First baseman Michael Cuddyer followed with a single and second baseman Daniel Murphy walked to load the bases with two outs, but the Mets couldn’t capitalize as left fielder John Mayberry Jr. struck out swinging.

The Pirates quickly took the lead back as right fielder Jose Tabata walked and McCutchen hit a two-run home run to center for a 3-1 lead. Shortstop Jung Ho Kang walked with one out then scored from second when Cervelli lofted a RBI single to left-center field with two outs.

Cervelli’s base hit chased Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese from the game as he gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Niese struck out six and walked four.

“(I) had a lot of success early in the game then I went away from the gameplan,” Niese said. “They made me pay for the mistakes I made and that’s kind of the most frustrating part of today.”

NOTES: Mets OF Juan Lagares (elbow) and 1B Lucas Duda (hamstring) were out of the lineup Sunday. ... Pirates OF Jose Tabata started for the first time this season. ... The Mets concluded a 14-game stretch against the National League Central on Sunday, during which they went 4-10.