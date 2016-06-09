Mets top Pirates in 10th after Taillon shines in debut

PITTSBURGH -- Wilmer Flores’ lone plate appearance Wednesday night didn’t go exactly as planned. He wasn’t complaining.

“I was trying to get something up. I didn’t want to pull the ball. It got up on me a little bit, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Flores said after his pinch-hit bloop single drove in Yoenis Cespedes in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets avoided a sweep and ended a nine-game losing streak against Pittsburgh that dated to June 2014.

The New York win took some luster off of the major league debut of Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon.

Taillon did not get a decision. The teams were tied 3-3 when he left after giving up three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The debut was long anticipated by Pirates followers. The second overall draft pick six years ago, Taillon saw his path to the big leagues slowed by Tommy John and hernia surgeries.

”I thought he did a really good job,“ Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. ”I‘m really proud of him. It was fun to watch him out there. I thought he put us in a good position. He gave us a chance to win.

“I thought he maintained an even keel throughout his outing.”

Taillon came out hitting the high 90s with his fastball early on.

“I had some adrenaline flowing,” he said. “There were more people in the stands than I was used to. It was fun. I definitely had some good adrenaline. After a couple of innings, I was able to take a step back, take a breath and appreciate it.”

One of those impressed was Mets manager Terry Collins.

“He’s legitimate. Got a good arm, big curveball, decent change,” Collins said of Taillon. “I‘m sure the nerves were something he had to fight through tonight, but he will be OK. He’s got good stuff.”

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, who was 4-1 in his previous six starts, also pitched six innings and got a no-decision. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.

“It was just a battle out there from the get-go, didn’t really feel too comfortable out there, didn’t have the extra life on my fastball that I normally have, couldn’t really locate my breaking pitches all that well,” Syndergaard said. “Was fortunate to go out there and battle for six innings.”

Addison Reed (1-0) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings for the win, and Jeurys Familia pitched around three walks in the 10th for his 19th save.

Mets reliever Cory Luebke (0-1) yielded a walk and three hits in the 10th to absorb the loss.

The Mets tied it, 5-5, on Michael Conforto’s two-run home run in the eighth off Jared Hughes.

The Pirates scored twice in the seventh for a 5-3 lead. Gregory Polanco doubled off of the wall in right-center. He took third and Andrew McCutchen, who led off with a walk, scored on second baseman Neil Walker’s second error of the game. Polanco scored on Josh Harrison’s sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the first after John Jaso led off and reached on Walker’s error. After McCutchen walked, Polanco doubled to right and Jung Ho Kang singled to right.

The Mets tied it in the fourth on Ty Kelly’s first major league homer, a two-run shot to right that also produced his first two major league RBIs.

”I made a mistake pitch to Kelly there,“ Taillon said. ”It was supposed to be a two-seam (fastball) down, and it just ran over the plate.

“I’d love to have that one back, but it is what it is. Unfortunately, I’ve given up my fair share of home runs through the minor leagues. Unfortunately, this was on a little bit bigger of a stage. You’ve just got to get back in the zone and just try to get the next guy.”

While Taillon wanted the ball back, Kelly ended up with the ball. Literally.

“It was exciting,” said Kelly, 27, a long-time minor-leaguer who finally got his first call-up last month. “I was happy to just get a hit in the first place, but it was a bigger deal because of the score and everything. That was the first thought that went into my head was, ‘Just tied it up,’ which made it that much more fun.”

Jaso’s RBI double in the fourth gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead, but New York tied it immediately.

Syndergaard led off the fifth with a double off the right field wall. He was bunted to third and scored on Conforto’s sacrifice fly.

“That was a hard-fought game for us,” Collins said. “We had to work hard for everything we got, and then to make it stand up was a struggle. But we will take it and get out of here.”

NOTES: The Mets reacquired INF/OF Kelly Johnson and cash from Atlanta in a trade for minor league RHP Akeel Morris. Johnson, 34, who is expected to join New York on Friday in Milwaukee, batted .215 with six doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 49 games for the Braves this season. New York also traded for Johnson from Atlanta last season, and he re-signed with the Braves in January. ... Two Pittsburgh regulars, LF Starling Marte (bruised ankle) and SS Jordy Mercer, were not in the lineup. ... The Pirates officially recalled RHP Jameson Taillon from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, a day after announcing they would make the move and start him. RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who had surgery June 2 for facial fractures from being hit with a pitch, was cleared to continue his rehab with the club. He said his intention is to return to play again this season. ... New York INF T.J. Rivera, playing for Triple-A Las Vegas, was named Pacific Coast League player of the month for May (.373 average, five home runs, 31 RBIs).