INF Justin Turner (strained right hamstring) took grounders Thursday morning. Turner hasn’t played since Sept. 10, when he was injured while scoring a run in the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Nationals. He was on deck when Anthony Recker made the final out Thursday afternoon but manager Terry Collins admitted afterward that Turner was a decoy and that he wasn’t able to bat or play the field yet. Turner was one of the Mets’ hottest hitters at the time of the injury, with a .393 (9-for-23) average in his last six games.

SS Wilfredo Tovar will be recalled from Double-A Binghamton prior to the Mets’ game against the Phillies on Friday night. Tovar has never played above Double-A, but with Ruben Tejada out for the season after suffering a broken right fibula Wednesday night, the Mets need someone to share time at shortstop with Omar Quintanilla over the final nine games. Manager Terry Collins said he’ll likely employ a straight platoon and that Tovar, a right-handed batter, should start Sunday against Phillies southpaw Cliff Lee. Tovar, 22, hit .263 with four homers, 36 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 133 games this season with Binghamton.

3B David Wright (strained right hamstring) likely will return to the lineup Friday when the Mets begin a three-game series in Philadelphia. Wright, who suffered a Grade 3 strain of his right hamstring while legging out an infield hit on Aug. 2, had hoped to come off the disabled list during the homestand that concluded Thursday. But he needed a few extra days of workouts before he felt comfortable enough to play in a game. Wright charged grounders and moved from side to side during a workout prior to the Mets’ game Thursday. Wright was expected to miss six to eight weeks when he got hurt; Friday will be exactly seven weeks since the injury. Wright is hitting .309 with 16 homers and 54 RBI in 105 games this season.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will look to build on consecutive strong starts when he takes the mound Friday night against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Matsuzaka earned his first win with the Mets last Saturday, when he allowed one run on just two hits and one walk over seven innings in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the first win for Matsuzaka since Aug. 27, 2012, when he was a member of the Red Sox. While Matsuzaka has a 6.12 ERA in five starts for the Mets, he has allowed just two runs in last two starts (12 2/3 innings). In three career starts against the Phillies, Matsuzaka is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. He took the loss Aug. 28, when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-2.

LHP Jonathon Niese took the loss Thursday despite producing another strong outing as the Mets fell to the Giants 2-1. Niese allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings. Both runs scored in a 15-pitch span in the fourth inning. Niese, who went on the disabled list June 21 with a partial tear of his left rotator cuff, is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA in eight starts since returning Aug. 11. He has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 48-to-12 over 53 innings in that span, during which he has lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 3.81.