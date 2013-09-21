3B David Wright, who missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury, was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. In his first at-bat back, Wright hit a two-run home run in the first inning, passing Mike Piazza for second all-time in Mets history with 221. Darryl Strawberry is the Mets’ all-time leader with 252.

Eric Young Jr. stole third base in the first inning for his 40th swiped bag of the season. It was also his MLB-leading 24th stolen base of the second half.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, Friday’s starter, delivered his third straight quality start by pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs for his second win of the season.

2B Daniel Murphy stole his 20th base Friday. With that, he became one of four players this season with 35 or more doubles, 10 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases, joining Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Pence and Mike Trout.

RHP Dillon Gee, Saturday’s starter, has a 2.23 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. However, Gee is 2-3 with a 7.66 ERA in his career against the Phillies.