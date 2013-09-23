CF Juan Lagares was stuck in a 1-for-29 slump before Saturday’s game. But he’s had four hits in two games since, including a double and a triple. The speedy Lagares raised his season average to .254 with three hits in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Phillies and he’s put together a solid rookie campaign, with 21 doubles, five triples and four homers in 115 games now.

SS Wilfredo Tovar picked up his first career hit, RBI and stolen base in his major league debut Sunday to lift the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Tovar’s first big-league hit was a seventh inning single off of Cliff Lee that scored two runs and gave the Mets the lead. “I basically took my first at-bat and (Lee) was pitching me inside, and then the second at-bat he was basically pitching me the same way,” Tovar said through an interpreter. “And then that third at-bat I was looking for something in and was fortunate that I got it and drove in that run.” Tovar admitted he didn’t really know much about Cliff Lee before facing him.

RHP Aaron Harang (5-12, 5.69) will make his third start for the Mets on Monday and face his former team, the Cincinnati Reds. Harang has pitched two games since joining New York and allowed seven runs (six earned) in 11 innings while striking out 18 and walking four. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Reds, and current Cincinnati batsmen are hitting .257 against him. Harang has a career 38-39 record to go with a 4.18 ERA at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park and likely feels more comfortable than most pitches when pitching there since he’s logged 707 innings on the mound there (the next closest is 164.2 innings at Petco Park).

RHP LaTroy Hawkins picked up career save No. 100 in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The save also extended his scoreless innings streak to 12. The 40-year-old has played on 10 teams over a 19-year major league career, and he said he’s not ready to call it quits when the season is over either. Mets manager Terry Collins said he hopes Hawkins does return: “This guy’s throwing 95 here in the ninth inning today, and he’s done everything. You’re talking about one of the real veteran, real quality professionals in the game, and that’s why it’s great to have him here because I think he’s helped a lot of people on this team get through some tough times.” Hawkins’ save was his 12th of the season -- the most he’s had since he notched 25 with the Cubs in 2004 -- and he’s now just 59 games away from reaching 1,000 appearances for his career.

RHP Carlos Torres (4-5, 3.36) earned the win in Sunday’s 5-4 victory over the Phillies. He limited the Phillies to two runs on seven hits and struck out six, but he expressed his frustration after the game for walking three men. “I still walked three guys, I should’ve attacked the zone a little more in that situation,” he said. Still, Torres has proven to New York he’d be a solid option in either the rotation or the bullpen next season. His numbers are better as a reliever: 1-1, 1.47 ERA, 5.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. But he’s still been solid in the rotation: Four of his last starts have been quality starts.