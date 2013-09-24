RHP Matt Harvey might pitch in the Arizona Fall League while he rehabs a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. Harvey, on the disabled list since Sept. 11 after going 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts, is hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery which could cause him to miss the entire 2014 season.

RHP David Aardsma pitched a scoreless inning Monday night, despite two walks. He now has stranded all 19 inherited runners this season, the most in the major leagues without allowing a runner to score.

RHP Aaron Harang, who spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, struggled with his command Monday night at Great American Ball Park, issuing a season-high six walks. He needed 104 pitches to get through six innings but allowed just two earned runs on five hits. Harang entered Monday’s game with 38 career wins at Great American Ball Park, second-most in ballpark history. He was 3-0 against the Reds in three previous starts against them.

3B David Wright saw two streaks come to an end on Monday night. He went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout in the 3-2, 10-innning loss at Cincinnati to end his eight-game hitting streak. Wright also homered in three straight games dating to Aug. 2, including homers in two straight games since coming off the disabled list on Saturday.

LHP Tim Byrdak continues to be tough on left-handed batters. Prior to allowing Shin-Soo Choo’s leadoff double in the ninth inning on Monday night, Byrdak had limited lefties to a .201 batting average in his career.

LHP Jonathan Niese has not fared well in his career against Cincinnati, going 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in five career starts with 16 earned runs allowed over 31 2/3 innings. He has a 7.36 ERA in two career outings at Great American Ball Park. Niese is coming off a strong outing albeit a loss Sept. 19 when he gave up two earned runs in seven innings in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.