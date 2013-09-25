RF Mike Baxter started Tuesday night’s game in right field, largely because he was hitting .300 against Reds starter Mike Leake. “We looked at Leake and Baxter’s hit him,” manager Terry Collins said. “We don’t want anybody saying we’re not trying. They’re (the Reds) in the hunt.” Baxter was batting .190, but he’s now 4-for-11 against Leake, including his second-inning double on Tuesday.

INF/OF Jordany Valdespin was removed from the restricted list on Tuesday and placed on Triple-A Las Vegas’ roster. Valdespin was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball in August as part of the Biogenesis probe. He elected not to appeal under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement, thus ending his season.

INF Justin Turner, sidelined with a hamstring issue, was available to pinch-hit Tuesday. Turner has not played since Sept. 10 when he left in the sixth inning after injuring his right hamstring rounding the bases in a game against Washington. Turner was batting .273 with 12 doubles, two homers, and 15 RBI prior to the injury.

LHP Josh Edgin was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Jordany Valdespin on the 40-man roster. Edgin, who’s 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and one save in 34 games, has been on the DL since July 30 with a hairline rib fracture.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka will make his first career start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. But he has faced Reds leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo who is hitting .286 with two homers and three RBI in 14 at-bats against Matsuzaka. Matsuzaka earned the victory in his last start, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings in a 6-4 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 20.

LHP Jonathan Niese might start Sunday’s season finale or his season could be over. The Mets aren’t sure. “There are a lot of factors, how he feels, different things,” manager Terry Collins said. On Tuesday night, Niese allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six over 113 pitches to even his record at 8-8. Niese missed two months earlier this season with a partially torn rotator cuff.