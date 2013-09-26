RHP Vic Black earned his first career save Tuesday night, and there might be more where that came from. With Bobby Parnell out for the year with a herniated disk in his neck which required surgery and an uncertain return for next season, Black could be an option at closer in 2014. “Very curious about him,” manager Terry Collins said of Black following Tuesday’s game. “That’s the best he’s thrown. He pounded the strike zone. He challenged Jay Bruce, who I think is one of the best left-handed hitters in the league.”

3B David Wright was given the day off Wednesday. But he could play at least three of the final four games against the Brewers this weekend. “I expect him to play three of the next four, I‘m not sure about all four,” said manager Terry Collins. Wright is hitting .429 with two homers and three walks since coming off the disabled list.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins has a sore triceps and initially wasn’t available to pitch Wednesday. “That’s a sign of fatigue,” said manager Terry Collins prior to the game. “He’ll toss and see how he feels. He’s 41 and he’s pitched a lot.” Hawkins is 3-2 with a 3.01 ERA with 12 saves in 70 appearances. But, Hawkins instead pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka made his first career start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He could start Sunday’s regular season finale on three day’s rest against Milwaukee. He did nothing to deter that decision Wednesday, allowing just four hits over 7 2/3 shutout innings Wednesday. “With him, it’s always going to be about command,” said manager Terry Collins. “He threw harder today than he has been, so maybe his velocity is coming back, but he was still pitching inside. He’s just such a great competitor.”

RHP Dillon Gee has not fared well in two career starts against Milwaukee. He’s 0-2 with a 7.25 ERA against the Brewers, allowing nine earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. Gee is 14-14 with a 3.13 ERA in 42 career appearances at Citi Field. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in six innings and earned the victory in his last start, a 5-4 Mets’ win at Philadelphia on Sept. 21.