C Travis D‘Arnaud reached base a career-high tying three times, finishing with two hits and a walk. The rookie is hitting .346 (9-for-26) over his last nine games with five walks.

RHP Matt Harvey was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He will embark on a six- to eight-week throwing program to determine whether he can avoid surgery on a partially torn UCL in right elbow.

OF Josh Satin hit his first career pinch-hit home run, driving a 3-2 pitch from Brewers closer Jim Henderson over the wall in left in the ninth inning. It was the Mets fourth pinch-hit home run this season and first since Aug. 11 when Andrew Brown went deep against Arizona’s Will Harris.

3B David Wright left the game in the third inning for precautionary reasons after being hit in the head by a Johnny Hellweg changeup. Wright, who was replaced by Justin Turner, passed a concussion test.

RHP Carlos Torres earned a win in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, striking out six with three walks in six innings. His only other appearance against Milwaukee was a relief appearance for the Rockies in which he allowed two earned runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 7-6 win Aug. 15, 2012. Torres is 4-5 with a 3.36 ERA.

LF Eric Young swiped two bases Thursday night, extending his career-high total to 44. He has 28 in the second half of the season, fourth most in franchise history. Jose Reyes holds the record with 34 in 2005.