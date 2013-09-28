RHP Aaron Harang will look to end his season on a positive note when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series against the Brewers at Citi Field. Harang didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and a season-high six walks while striking out one over six innings as the Mets fell to the Reds, 3-2. The six walks were the most by Harang since he walked eight while pitching for the Dodgers against the Athletics on June 19, 2012. Harang will be making his fourth start for the Mets, who signed him to a minor league deal on Sept. 2, the day after he was released by the Mariners. He is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings for the Mets and 5-12 with a 5.57 ERA in 25 starts overall. This will be Harang’s 25th career appearance and 24th start against the Brewers. He is 6-6 with a 4.30 ERA and took the loss in his most recent start on May 28, 2012, when he allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings while pitching for the Dodgers.

3B David Wright (sore right thumb) sat out the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Brewers on Friday. Wright hurt the thumb as he fell to the ground after being hit by a pitch during Thursday’s series opener against the Brewers. Wright passed all concussion tests but was advised to rest the thumb for at least another day. Wright, who returned to the Mets on Sept. 20 after missing seven weeks with a strained right hamstring, is hitting .312 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs this year.

RHP Carlos Torres could not overcome a rough first inning Friday as he took the defeat in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Brewers. Torres allowed three runs -- all of which scored in a four-batter span in the first inning -- on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings. He retired 17 of the final 20 batters he faced. Torres, who began the year with Triple-A Las Vegas before being promoted to the majors on June 15, finishes a surprisingly solid season 4-6 with a 3.44 ERA in 33 games (nine starts). He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 75-to-17 over 86 1/3 innings.

LF Eric Young Jr.’s pursuit of the National League stolen base crown stalled Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Brewers. Young tied the Brewers’ Jean Segura for the NL lead in steals by swiping two bases in the series opener Thursday. Young is still in good position to at least outlast Segura, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to play this weekend. However, the Pirates’ Starling Marte -- who recorded his 41st steal on Friday night -- lurks as a possible darkhorse contender for the title.

LHP Jonathon Niese will start the season finale for the Mets on Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said earlier in the week that the assignment could go to Daisuke Matsuzaka on three days rest, but Matsuzaka threw 105 pitches over 7 2/3 innings in earning the win in the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Reds on Wednesday. As a result, Niese will have the honor of starting the Mets’ first and last games of the season. He was the winning pitcher April 1, when he allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets routed the Padres, 11-2. Niese, whose season was interrupted by a seven-week stay on the disabled list due to a partial tear of his left rotator cuff, is 8-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 23 starts.