RHP Aaron Harang was solid in his fourth start for the Mets on Saturday when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run, five hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings of the Mets’ 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers. Harang posted a 3.52 ERA and struck out 26 batters in 23 innings over four starts for the Mets, who signed him on Sept. 1, a day after he was released by the Mariners. He finishes the season 5-12 with a 5.40 ERA in 26 starts between the two teams. He is a free agent this fall and could be re-signed by the Mets, who need at least one veteran starter for the back of their rotation.

3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup o Saturday and went 0-for-5 in a 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers. Wright came up twice with the bases loaded in a tie game but hit into an inning-ending forceout in the seventh and hit into a 6-3 inning-ending double play in the ninth. Wright, who missed Friday’s game with a sore right thumb suffered when he fell after being hit in the head by a pitch in Thursday’s series opener, is hitting .308 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs this season.

LF Eric Young delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth inning on Saturday, but his pursuit of the National League stolen base title remained stalled when he went 1-for-5 with no steals in the Mets’ 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers. Fortunately for Young, he remains tied for the National League lead in steals at 44 with the Brewers’ Jean Segura, who went 0-for-4 before being pulled in a double switch. Segura missed the previous nine games with a right hamstring injury, so the early exit could be a sign that he reaggravated the ailment and could open the door for Young to win the crown on Sunday.

2B Daniel Murphy continued his late-season hot hitting - as well as his stolen base binge - on Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in the Mets’ 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers. The two hits extended Murphy’s hitting streak to 10 games, a stretch in which he is batting .350 (14-for-40). It is the third 10-game hitting streak of the season for Murphy, who also had 10-game runs from July 6-20 and Aug. 27-Sept. 6. Murphy’s stolen base in the second inning was his 22nd of the season and his 21st consecutive successful attempt dating back to June 9. Murphy entered the season with just 18 steals in his first four big league seasons combined.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to finish 2013 on a winning note when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale against the Brewers. Mets manager Terry Collins was originally uncertain whether Niese or Daisuke Matsuzaka would start on Sunday, but Niese, who missed seven weeks this summer with a left rotator cuff strain, said he wanted to start so that he could build his innings and end the season in a positive fashion. Niese will be making the start on his usual four days’ rest after getting the win on Tuesday when he allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out six in seven innings as the Mets beat the Reds 4-2. In nine starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 11. Niese is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He has struck out 54 while walking just 13 in 60 innings. He has lasted at least six innings in all but one start in that span -- and threw 5 2/3 innings in the other start -- and has six quality starts, including three in a row. Niese will be making his fifth career start against the Brewers and his first since Sept. 14, 2012, when he picked up a win by allowing tow runs in six innings of a 7-3 Mets victory. Niese is 2-0 against the Brewers despite a 6.52 ERA.