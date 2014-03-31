RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was throwing off flat ground in Port St. Lucie, Fla., during spring training, and he will rehab in New York during the season. He hopes to return to the majors by September, but he is more likely to remain sidelined until Opening Day 2015.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on March 29. Matsuzaka struck out eight batters and walked none in five scoreless innings the day of his demotion. RHP Jenrry Mejia will open the season as the Mets’ No. 5 starter.

LHP Jon Niese (left elbow discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to return for an April 6 start against the Reds.