RHP Jenrry Mejia opened the season in impressive fashion Friday, when he struck out a career-high eight batters over six innings and earned the win in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Reds. Mejia allowed one run on four hits and five walks but eluded serious damage by stranding seven runners on base, including three in scoring position. He struck out opposing pitcher Mike Leake with runners at the corners to end the sixth.

1B Lucas Duda, making his second straight start but his first since manager Terry Collins said he was giving him an extended opportunity to win the permanent job, began his audition with a bang Friday night by hitting a pair of two-run homers in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The two-homer game was the fifth of Duda’s career and his first since April 19, 2013. The two two-run homers also matched the number of non-solo homers Duda hit last season, when he had 15 homers and 33 RBIs in 100 games.

RHP Jose Valverde recorded his first save as a member of the Mets on Friday night, when he pitched around a walk and a single in the ninth inning to close out a 4-3 win over the Reds. The save was the 287th of Valverde’s career and vaulted him past the Phillies’ Jonathan Papelbon and into third place among active closers. Valverde made the Mets as a non-roster invitee this spring and was moved into the closer’s role when Bobby Parnell suffered an incomplete tear of the MCL in his right elbow while blowing the save against the Nationals on Monday.

LHP Jonathon Niese (left elbow injury) is expected to come off the disabled list and start for the Mets in the series finale against the Reds on Sunday. Niese, who was placed on the disabled list March 30 (retroactive to March 21), came out unscathed after a 4 2/3-inning simulated game Tuesday.