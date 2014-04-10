FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
April 11, 2014

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jenrry Mejia, who beat out RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka for a spot in the Mets rotation this spring, goes for his second victory when he faces the Braves on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. He walked five in six innings, but gave up just four hits while striking out eight in a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati in his first start. Mejia, 24, is 0-1 with a 6.43 in two games against the Braves.

RHP Zack Wheeler, who is from just outside Atlanta and made his major league debut last June at Turner Field, couldn’t get a fourth victory in as many starts against the Braves. He allowed a leadoff homer to Jason Heyward in an 11-pitch at-bat and took a 4-3 loss on Wednesday to fall to 0-2. He gave up eight hits and four runs in five innings while striking out six and walking none.

CF Juan Lagares drove in two runs with a ninth-inning single off Braves closer Craig Kimbrel and his .321 average is the best among Mets regulars. He won his job because of his defense, but has shown improvement at the plate after hitting .243 as a rookie. Lagares has two doubles, a triple and a home run among his nine hits and has driven in five runs in eight games.

3B David Wright, who has been battling the flu, broke an 0-for-13 streak with a fourth-inning single Wednesday against the Braves. He also had another single, but was deprived of a run-scoring extra-base hit when Jason Heyward made a diving catch on the warning track in right-center field during the 4-3 loss.

