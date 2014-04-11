RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings for Las Vegas during a loss to Sacramento in his second Triple-A start Wednesday. He earned a victory in his first outing, allowing two runs and six hits over six innings against Fresno. Syndergaard, 21, had six strikeouts in the first game, but just two against Sacramento.

RF Chris Young, on the 15-day disabled list because of right quad strain, was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly while and playing five innings during an extended spring training game Thursday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is expected to begin rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas this weekend. Young is eligible to return from the DL next Friday when the Braves open a 10-game homestand against the Braves.

LF Eric Young Jr., who came in hitting just .154, had three hits, including a triple, stole three bases and scored four times to key the Mets’ victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. “Any time you can do your job at the top of the lineup, it’s fun,” said Young, who was successful on all five steal attempts during the series. The four runs set a career high and the three stolen bases matched his best game.

2B Daniel Murphy, who raised his average to .321, had three hits, including a double, walked once, drove in three runs and scored twice against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. He also had one of the Mets’ five steals. “Those were some big hits by Murph,” manager Terry Collins said. “When he gets hot, he can hit anyone.”

RHP Dillon Gee, the opening day starter, is still looking for his first decision as the Mets open a weekend interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim. He went a combined 14 innings in his first two starts, but was hurt by three home runs. Gee closed strong last season to finish 12-11 with a 3.62 ERA.