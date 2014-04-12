CF Juan Lagares went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and now has hit safely in nine of the Mets’ 10 games. He has a team-leading six RBIs in the 10 games; he didn’t get his sixth RBI last year until his 34th game (June 23).

LF Eric Young Jr. went into Friday’s game against the Angels with five stolen bases, tied for second in the National League. All five steals came in the previous three games, April 8, 9 and 10 at Atlanta.

LHP Jonathan Niese will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Angels. In his only other start, Niese got the loss after giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his only career start vs. the Angels.

RHP Dillon Gee got a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Angels Friday. Gee has received a no-decision in each of his three starts this season. Friday’s start was the first he failed to last at least six innings.