FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 13, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Juan Lagares went 1-for-4 Friday against the Angels, and now has hit safely in nine of the Mets’ 10 games. He has a team-leading six RBIs in the 10 games; he didn’t get his sixth RBI last year until his 34th game (June 23).

LF Eric Young Jr. went into Friday’s game against the Angels with five stolen bases, tied for second in the National League. All five steals came in the previous three games, April 8, 9 and 10 at Atlanta.

LHP Jonathan Niese will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Angels. In his only other start, Niese got the loss after giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in his only career start vs. the Angels.

RHP Dillon Gee got a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings against the Angels Friday. Gee has received a no-decision in each of his three starts this season. Friday’s start was the first he failed to last at least six innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.