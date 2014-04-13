C Anthony Recker collected his first three RBIs of the season when his seventh-inning, two-out single scored Lucas Duda and Juan Lagares to give the Mets their first lead of the game at 4-3. He then hit what turned out to be the game-winning solo shot off the Angels’ Matt Shoemaker in the 13th.

RHP Bartolo Colon is making his third start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Colon went seven scoreless in a 4-0 win at Atlanta on Tuesday and struck out five.

SS Omar Quintanilla’s two-run, ninth-inning single extended the Mets lead to 6-3 off reliever Kevin Jepsen, and were also his first two runs the Mets shortstop had driven in all season. He finished with three hits. Recker and Quintanilla, the Mets No. 8 and No. 9 hitters drove in five runs Saturday.

RHP Jonathon Niese left in the bottom of the eighth after allowing three runs on six hits, but the Mets starter walked just one and struck out five on 96 pitches. He left with a 4-3 lead.