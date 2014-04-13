FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 13, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anthony Recker collected his first three RBIs of the season when his seventh-inning, two-out single scored Lucas Duda and Juan Lagares to give the Mets their first lead of the game at 4-3. He then hit what turned out to be the game-winning solo shot off the Angels’ Matt Shoemaker in the 13th.

RHP Bartolo Colon is making his third start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Colon went seven scoreless in a 4-0 win at Atlanta on Tuesday and struck out five.

SS Omar Quintanilla’s two-run, ninth-inning single extended the Mets lead to 6-3 off reliever Kevin Jepsen, and were also his first two runs the Mets shortstop had driven in all season. He finished with three hits. Recker and Quintanilla, the Mets No. 8 and No. 9 hitters drove in five runs Saturday.

RHP Jonathon Niese left in the bottom of the eighth after allowing three runs on six hits, but the Mets starter walked just one and struck out five on 96 pitches. He left with a 4-3 lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.