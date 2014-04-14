FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
April 15, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zack Wheeler will make his third start of the season Monday against the Diamondbacks. Wheeler is still looking for his first win after taking losses against the Nationals and Braves. He was the winning pitcher in his only career start against Arizona, giving up one run and six hits in a 4-1 victory last season.

CF Juan Lagares had two hits Sunday against the Angels, raising his season average to .319. He has hit safely in eight consecutive games and 11 of the Mets’ 12 games this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon was tagged for nine runs and 11 hits in five innings in his start Sunday against the Angels. The last time Colon was touched for nine runs was when the Seattle Mariners battered him on May 28, 2007, while he was pitching for the Angels. Colon gave up four home runs, including three consecutively to CF Mike Trout, DH Albert Pujols and 1B Raul Ibanez in the first inning. His season ERA rose from 2.08 to 6.00.

OF Chris Young (strained groin) enjoyed a huge game for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday in his first appearance on a rehab assignment. He went 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and four runs. Young is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday when the Braves open a 10-game homestand against the Braves.

LHP John Lannan earned his first career victory as a reliever after throwing two scoreless innings Saturday against the Angels. Lannan, who made 148 career starts with no relief appearances in his first seven big league seasons, had allowed four runs in one inning covering his first three relief appearances before his performance Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
