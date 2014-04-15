1B Lucas Duda tied a career high with four hits, all singles, while driving in two runs and scoring one. “Just lucky, I guess,” said Duda, who finished the game in left field after injuries claimed RF Curtis Granderson and CF Juan Lagares. Duda has four four-hit games, the last coming June 17, 2013, at Atlanta. He is 9-for-22 on the Mets’ road trip.

RHP Zack Wheeler snapped a career-worst four-game losing streak dating to last Sept. 6 when he earned a 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday. Wheeler gave up six hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings in his third start of the season. “This game is about feeling good about yourself sometime,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who pulled Wheeler with two runners on base in the seventh. Neither scored. “He should feel good about himself tonight.”

CF Juan Lagares extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the second inning before leaving in the seventh inning with a right hamstring strain. Manager Terry Collins did not seem optimistic that Lagares, who has never had a hamstring injury, would return anytime soon. “Ray (Ramirez, the trainer) has done the testing,” Collins said. “It’s probably something that’s not going to be that better tomorrow. If we think Juan is going to be a week, it’s going to be two. That’s the way those things are.”

RF Curtis Granderson, who singled home a run in the fifth inning, was removed from Monday’s game for a defensive replacement in the sixth inning after suffering left ribcage, forearm and knee contusions when he collided with the right field fence while chasing Arizona C Miguel Montero’s double. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day. “I knew I was going to hit the fence,” Granderson said. “I was hoping I was going to hit the chain link, which wouldn’t have hurt as bad. I just happened to hit the one spot that was the hardest spot. Throwing didn’t bother it. Swinging didn’t bother it. Jogging on and off the field I felt a little bit. Just sitting still I felt a little bit. Hopefully things don’t tighten up while I sleep tonight.”

RHP Carlos Torres recorded his first major league save with 2 2/3 innings of relief, getting out of a two-on, one-out situation in the last of the seventh inning to preserve RHP Zack Wheeler’s 5-2 lead. Torres’ versatility is “very big,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He gives you that option. Thought we had to start saving our bullpen, and I knew he felt good enough to finish the game.”