RHP Jenrry Mejia was removed after giving up two hits in five shutout innings when a blister tore open on the top of his right middle finger. “He’s got one hell of a blister,” manager Terry Collins said. “Tore it up completely. Ripped open. I would say there is a concern.” Mejia retired the first nine batters before issuing a walk to Arizona leadoff hitter RF Gerardo Parra in the fourth inning.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis made a splash in his return to the majors Tuesday, with three hits, including a home run and three RBIs. ”It’s just good to get some of the firsts out of the way,“ he said. ”I don’t care how many times you come up and down, you still get butterflies. Nieuwenhuis was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas when CF Juan Lagares was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. “If he keeps swinging the bat, he is going to help us,” manager Terry Collins said.

CF Juan Lagares (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon, after further testing. Lagares was removed from Monday’s game after feeling discomfort while running to first base on a force play in the seventh inning. “The fact that his legs are a major part of his game, you have to be careful with and make sure you make the right decision,” manager Terry Collins said. “If we don’t take care of this, you are talking four to six weeks instead of one to two weeks.”

RF Curtis Granderson (rib cage, forearm, knee) was held out of the lineup after suffering contusions when he ran into the chain link fence in right field chasing Arizona C Miguel Montero’s double in the first inning Monday. Granderson is unlikely to need a stay on the 15-day disabled list, Mets manager Terry Collins said.

OF Chris Young (groin) was 8-for-12 with two home runs, six runs and six RBIs in his first three rehab games for Las Vegas that ended Tuesday. He is expected to join the Mets in Arizona on Wednesday and fly with the team to Atlanta for a three-game series that begins Friday, the first day he is eligible to return from the disabled list. “From everything I have heard, yes,” Collins said when asked if Young should be ready to be activated Friday.