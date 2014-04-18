FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP John Lannan outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday to make room on the roster for RHP Daisuke Matzusaka, whose contract was purchased from Las Vegas. Lannan was 1-0 with a 15.75 ERA in five relief appearances, giving up three home runs in four innings. “The team was doing well and I wasn’t really contributing and they decided to go in a different direction. I completely understand,” Lannan said. “Back to the drawing board.” Lannan has 72 hours to decide whether to report to the minor leagues become a free agent. “I going to take that 72 hours, talk to my agent, and see what the plan is, if there is any with the Mets.” Lannan is 46-58 with 4.18 ERA in his eight years in the major leagues.

