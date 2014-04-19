RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his worst start as a member of the Mets when he takes the mound Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Colon gave up nine runs on 11 hits, including four homers, last Sunday and took the loss as the Mets fell to the Angels, 14-2. Colon admitted afterward he was suffering from back spasms prior to the start, but he threw during Thursday’s off-day and reported no ill effects. He will be looking to maintain his perfect record against the Braves. Colon is 4-0 with a 1.20 ERA in four career starts against the Braves and earned the win on Apr. 8, when he tossed seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-0 victory.

RHP Zack Thornton was acquired by the Mets from Pittsburgh on Friday in exchange for 1B Ike Davis. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said the Mets have long been interested in Thornton, whom they thought about claiming in last winter’s Rule 5 draft. Thornton is 20-9 with 26 saves and 285 strikeouts in 252 1/3 innings over five professional seasons and was 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings over four games this season for the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.

OF Chris Young was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to the Braves. Young suffered a right groin injury during the final weekend of the exhibition season and played just one inning -- the top of the first inning against the Nationals on April 2 -- before heading to the disabled list. But he only required the minimum stay and hit .667 (8-of-12) in three rehab games at Triple-A Las Vegas.