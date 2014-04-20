FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jenrry Mejia (blister on his right middle finger) threw with no complications Saturday and remains scheduled to start Monday against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Mejia allowed just two hits in five shutout innings in earning the win at Arizona on Wednesday but departed after 77 pitches due to the blister.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his second straight start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Braves at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the win Monday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks. Wheeler will be making his second start of the season against the Braves and the fifth of his career, the most starts he’s made against any team. He is 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA against the Braves but took the loss on April 9, when he gave up four runs on eight hits over five innings in the Braves’ 4-3 victory.

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 10 games Saturday night, when he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the Mets’ 7-5 loss to the Braves. Wright is hitting. 341 (15-of-44) with four multi-hit games during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .192 to .286.

LHP John Lannan, who was outrighted by the Mets on Wednesday, accepted an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Lannan could have elected to become a free agent. He is 1-0 with a 15.75 ERA in four appearances this season.

