RHP Jenrry Mejia will hope his blister woes are behind him on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Mejia earned the win in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in five shutout innings during the Mets’ 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks. But Mejia was lifted after 77 pitches due to a popped blister on his right middle finger. He threw at Citi Field on Saturday and reported no problems. Mejia will be making his first career start and his third appearance against the Cardinals almost four years to the day of his most recent outing against St. Louis. He earned the win on April 17, 2010, when Mejia tossed two scoreless innings in the Mets’ 2-1 win at Busch Stadium.

RHP Kyle Farnsworth became the Mets’ third closer of the season Sunday, when manager Terry Collins said Farnsworth would replace the struggling RHP Jose Valverde in the role. The announcement caps an unexpected ascension by Farnsworth, who was released by the Mets on March 23 and re-signed to a minor league deal three days later. Farnsworth didn’t pitch in a game for Triple-A Las Vegas before he was recalled to the Mets on April 2 to replace injured RHP Bobby Parnell, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8. Farnsworth allowed a run on Opening Day but has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings since then. He threw the 10th inning of the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win on Sunday.

RF Curtis Granderson’s season-long slump deepened Sunday afternoon, though he managed to end his first game as the Mets’ No. 2 hitter in upbeat fashion by delivering a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 14th inning to give the Mets a 4-3 win over the Braves. Granderson finished 0-for-6 and is hitless in his last 16 at-bats. He has just four hits in his last 43 at-bats and is hitting .127 (8-for-63) overall in his first season with the Mets, who signed him to a four-year, $60 million deal in December.

RHP Jose Valverde notched his first win as a member of the Mets on Sunday, the same day he lost his job as the Mets’ closer. Valverde threw a scoreless 14th inning in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. He got the win hours after Mets manager Terry Collins said RHP Kyle Farnsworth would replace Valverde as closer. Valverde, who replaced RHP Bobby Parnell as the closer after Parnell suffered a season-ending elbow injury on Opening Day, converted his first two save chances before giving up eight runs (five earned) in his three appearances prior to Sunday. Collins said he wants Valverde to work on using his secondary pitches in a set-up role. Valverde has a 4.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings.

3B David Wright continued his torrid hitting Sunday, when he went 4-for-6 with an RBI in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. Wright has hit in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he is hitting .380 (19-of-50) to raise his overall average from .192 to .316. The four hits tied a career high for Wright, who has 18 four-hit games.