RHP Jenrry Mejia continued his impressive pitching on Monday, when he earned the win with 6 2/3 strong innings and combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout in the Mets’ 2-0 victory. Mejia allowed four hits, walked four and struck out seven as he extended his career-high scoreless streak to 13 2/3 innings. He has a 1.99 ERA in four starts this year and a 2.16 ERA in nine starts since rejoining the Mets’ rotation last July.

OF Andrew Brown was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. He was sent down to make room for OF Bobby Abreu, who was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding transaction. Brown opened the season by hitting a three-run homer in the first inning of the Mets’ Opening Day loss to Washington but heads to Las Vegas with a .185 average, the one homer and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.

OF Bobby Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon prior to the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Abreu, 40, hasn’t played in the majors since 2012 but was hitting .395 with nine RBIs in 39 at-bats for Las Vegas. He also hit .322 with 13 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 180 at-bats in the Venezuelan Winter League during the offseason. He will be used as a pinch-hitter and occasional starter in the outfield by Mets manager Terry Collins. Abreu is a lifetime .292 hitter with 287 homers and 1,349 RBIs. Now that he is back in the majors, he becomes the active leader in career doubles (565), walks (1,456) and caught stealing (128).

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Monday, when he laced an RBI single in the third inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Wright, who was 1-for-4 Monday, is hitting .370 (20-of-54) during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .192 to .313. He has a Mets-record 18 hitting streaks of at least 10 games since reaching the majors in 2004.

RHP Carlos Torres passed his first audition as the Mets’ new No. 1 set-up man on Monday night, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning -- and recorded both outs via strikeout -- to end the eighth inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Cardinals. Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday afternoon that he didn’t know who would replace RHP Kyle Farnsworth as the Mets’ eighth-inning reliever but mentioned Torres as the lead candidate to pitch the eighth if necessary on Monday. Farnsworth was promoted to closer on Sunday, when RHP Jose Valverde lost the job following three straight poor outings. With Valverde likely to try and regain his form in middle relief and fellow RHP Gonzalez Germen struggling in his last two outings, Torres -- who has allowed just one earned run while striking out 15 in his last 11 1/3 innings -- becomes, by default, a leading candidate to fill the role.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to win his second straight start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Gee earned the victory last Wednesday, when he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Gee required just 72 pitches to complete the seven innings, the fewest pitches thrown by a Mets starter over seven innings since Robert Person threw 70 pitches in seven innings against the Cardinals on June 13, 1996. Gee is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals. He last faced St. Louis last June 12, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory at Citi Field.