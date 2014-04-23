RHP Matt Harvey marked the six-month anniversary of his Tommy John surgery in a pair of interesting fashions Tuesday. Harvey threw 20 pitches on flat ground a few hours after he deleted his Twitter account. He had posted in the morning a picture of himself -- smiling and making an obscene hand gesture -- from his hospital room the morning of the surgery. He said he posted the picture because he thought it was an amusing glimpse into his personality, but the Mets asked him to delete it and Harvey decided to get rid of his Twitter and Instagram accounts entirely. Harvey hopes to pitch this season but is likely to be held out until the start of 2015.

CF Juan Lagares (pulled right hamstring) began running but is not yet scheduled for a minor league rehab assignment. Lagares was placed on the disabled list April 15, one day after he was injured while running to first base against Arizona. Prior to getting hurt, Lagares was playing his usual stellar defense in center field while hitting .315 with five extra-base hits, including a homer, and seven RBI in 51 at-bats.

3B David Wright’s 12-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. Wright capped his night by striking out as the potential tying run for the second out of the ninth inning. He hit .370 (20-of-54) during the streak, which began on April 9. It was the 18th hitting streak of at least 10 games for Wright, who is hitting .298 with one homer and 12 RBIs this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the New York Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Niese is winless in three starts despite a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 16/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 19 innings. He was the hard-luck loser last Friday, when he allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven over six innings on a night in which the Mets were limited to one hit by the Braves in a 6-0 defeat. Niese is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five career starts against the Cardinals. The ERA is Niese’s lowest against any opponent. He last faced St. Louis last May 16, when he earned the win after allowing two runs over 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory at Busch Stadium.