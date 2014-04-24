1B Lucas Duda hit a solo homer in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Duda’s blast -- which landed above the Mets’ bullpen -- extended the Mets’ lead to 3-1 and ended up being the decisive run after the Cardinals scored a run in the ninth inning. It was his first homer since the trade of Ike Davis last Friday made Duda the Mets’ unquestioned starter at first base. Duda leads the Mets with four homers and is second on the team with 10 RBIs.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Colon was the losing pitcher last Saturday, when he allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out a season-high six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Braves 7-5. He has authored three quality starts in four tries this season, though his 5.40 ERA is inflated by the nine runs he gave up in a loss to the Angels on April 13. Colon is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA in four starts against the Cardinals. He last faced St. Louis last June 28, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Colon earned the win after allowing one run over eight innings in the Athletics’ 6-1 win at O.co Coliseum.

RF Curtis Granderson snapped the longest hitless drought of his career by singling in the first inning of the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Granderson was 0-for-22 dating back to April 16. His previous longest hitless spell was an 0-for-21 slump in 2006, when he was a member of the Tigers. Granderson finished 1-for-3 Wednesday and is hitting .125 in 72 at-bats this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese earned his first win of the season Wednesday night, when he allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Cardinals. Niese allowed a run on two hits in the first inning but allowed only one more baserunner to reach second base. Niese is 1-2 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.