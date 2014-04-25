RHP Zack Wheeler will look to even his record Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision Sunday, when he allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3, 14-inning win over the Braves. It was his third quality start in four tries this season, though his ERA is 4.63. Wheeler will be making his second career start against the Marlins. He wasn’t involved in the decision last July 30, when he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Miami and ended up allowing two runs in seven innings in the Mets’ 4-2, 10-inning win.

OF Bobby Abreu made his first big league start in almost two years on Thursday. He went 1-for-3 with a double in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. Abreu hadn’t started since July 25, 2012, when he was a member of the Dodgers. His fifth-inning double was his first hit since Sept. 28, 2012. Abreu, 40, was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

RHP Bartolo Colon struck out a season-high nine batters Thursday afternoon, when he evened his season record by earning the win in the Mets’ 4-1 victory over the Cardinals. Colon (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and walked none. He allowed just two baserunners to get into scoring position -- both in the fifth, when the Cardinals scored their lone run. He has a 4.50 ERA in five starts and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 26-3 in 32 innings.

RF Curtis Granderson didn’t start Thursday but delivered an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. It was just the 10th hit in 73 at-bats this season for Granderson but his second hit in four at-bats since Wednesday night, when he singled in the first inning to snap an 0-for-22 stretch.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka earned the first save of his major league career on Thursday afternoon, when he threw a perfect ninth inning to close out the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Cardinals. Matsuzaka, who was pitching in a save situation less than 24 hours after primary closer Kyle Farnsworth almost blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win, has allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings over four relief appearances in the Mets’ last six games. Matsuzaka earned four saves in Japan, the last in the 2000 season.