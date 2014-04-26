RHP Jenrry Mejia will look to continue his breakout season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mejia earned the win on Monday, when he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Cardinals. It was the second straight start in which Mejia didn’t allow a run. He has thrown a career-high 13 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to April 10. Mejia leads the Mets with three wins and a 1.99 ERA this season and is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 innings over nine starts since joining the Mets’ rotation last July. Mejia will be making his second career start against the Marlins and his seventh appearance overall. He is 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA against the Marlins and took the loss last July 31, when he gave up three runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 3-2.

RHP Zack Wheeler recorded the second double-digit strikeout game of his career and pitched out of numerous jams Friday night, when he whiffed 10 in six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Wheeler, who didn’t factor into the decision, finished two strikeouts shy of his career high, set last Aug. 15 against San Diego. He allowed four hits and three walks on Friday but escaped first-and-third situations in the first, fifth and sixth innings. He finished his night by striking out Derek Dietrich and Adeiny Hechavarria to strand runners at the corners in the sixth.

RF Curtis Granderson delivered his second walk-off RBI of the week Friday night, when his two-out single in the ninth inning broke a tie and lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Marlins. It was the only hit of the night for Granderson and only his 11th hit in 78 at-bats this season. However, he has three RBIs in the last six games, including the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 14th inning of a 4-3 win over the Braves on Sunday.

3B David Wright snapped a mini-slump Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Wright, who had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, was hitless in his last 13 at-bats before singling in the first inning Friday. He is batting .284 with a team-high 13 RBIs in 95 at-bats.