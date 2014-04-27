RHP Jenrry Mejia’s run of stellar pitching came to an abrupt halt in Saturday night, when he threw five solid innings before coming unglued in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Marlins. Mejia ended up allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five of the runs, four of the hits and the walk in the sixth, when he entered with a 5-1 lead before the Marlins chased him during a 17-pitch barrage in which they were 4-for-5 against Mejia when swinging on the first pitch. While Mejia remained unbeaten thanks to the Mets tying the score in the bottom of the sixth his ERA rose from 1.99 to 3.49.

CF Juan Lagares (pulled right hamstring) received more than a dozen at-bats in extended spring training. Lagares, who was hurt legging out a ball against Arizona on April 14 and was placed on the disabled list a day later, is not likely to return to the Mets when first eligible on Wednesday but is expected to be activated during the Mets’ 10-game road trip that begins Tuesday.

OF Bobby Abreu hit his first major league homer in more than 18 months Saturday night, when he crushed a two-run shot deep into the right field seats in the first inning of the Mets’ 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Marlins. Abreu, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, hadn’t homered since he delivered a pinch-hit blast for the Dodgers on Sept. 28, 2012. Abreu finished 1-for-4 in his second start in three days for the Mets.

OF Chris Young (illness) didn’t start Saturday night in the Mets’ 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Marlins. Young went in to play left field in the eighth inning and was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance. Curtis Granderson got the start in center field in place of Young, who had started all eight games since coming off the disabled list on April 18. Young is hitting .182 with one homer and three RBIs in 33 at-bats.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Gee was a hard-luck loser in his most recent start Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Cardinals. 2-0. Despite taking the loss, Gee dropped his ERA to a season-low 3.58 with his third quality start in his last four outings. Gee will be making his fifth career start against the Marlins, by far the fewest starts he’s made against an NL East opponent. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA against the Marlins and didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed Miami last Sept. 15, when he allowed six hits over 7 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 1-0, 12-inning win.