SS Ruben Tejada, just 4-for-25 on the road before Tuesday’s game against the Phillies, went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, both on a fifth-inning single off Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels. Tejada is hitting .221 this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter, beat St. Louis 4-1 in his last start, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one. He is 1-2 with a 4.65 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.

LF Eric Young Jr. ended an 0-for-11 slide with a ninth-inning single off reliever Shawn Camp in Tuesday’s victory over Philadelphia. Young, 1-for-5 in the game, is hitting .317 on the road, .135 at home and .215 overall.

2B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-5 against the Phillies on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Murphy, hitting at a .341 clip during his streak, is batting .304 overall. He also stole a base in the game, extending his streak of successful steal attempts, already the second longest in franchise history, to 28. Kevin McReynolds stole 33 in a row between 1987 and ‘89.

LHP Jonathon Niese beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his second straight victory, as he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. Niese (2-2) struck out five and walked one in running his career record against the Phillies to 7-6. It is his most victories against any team.