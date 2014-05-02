C Travis d‘Arnaud hit his second home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning. It was his second of the season and just the third of his career. It was also his first three-run home run of his career.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday when CF Juan Lagares came off the disabled list. Nieuwenhuis, 26, hit .222 with a homer and five RBIs in nine games for the Mets this season.

CF Juan Lagares came off the 15-day disabled list and delivered two doubles, the second of which drove in a run Thursday. Lagares missed 15 games due to a strained right hamstring, but he didn’t miss a beat upon his return. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games. “It’s good to have Juan back in the lineup,” manager Terry Collins said. “Two big hits for us.”

RHP Bartolo Colon went 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs and 10 hits Thursday, losing for the first time to the Colorado Rockies. However, it wasn’t the first time he was hit hard at Coors Field. On June 12, 2012, Colon, pitching for Oakland, allowed five runs and walked three in five innings but got the victory. Thursday was his shortest start of the season. Last year, he failed to get out of the fifth just three times.

RF Curtis Granderson has been struggling all season, but he finally got a hit during New York’s three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday. It was just Granderson’s fifth hit in the past 11 games, and he is 5-for-40 (.125) in that span. “It might be the swing that gets him going,” manager Terry Collins said. “When it’s all said and done, he’s going to put up Curtis Granderson numbers. I don’t know if they’ll be 40 homers, but it’ll be 20 and a lot of RBIs.”