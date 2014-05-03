RHP Zach Wheeler, who made his 23rd career start and sixth this season, lasted four innings and allowed seven runs, six earned. This was the shortest outing of his career and the most runs he has allowed in any career start.

CF Juan Lagares went 2-for-5 with a double for his second consecutive multi-hit game since coming off the disabled list Thursday. Lagares, who pulled his right hamstring April 14, extended his hitting streak to 11 games since April 5. During his streak, Lagares is hitting .333 (15-for-45) with four doubles, six RBI and five runs scored.

RHP Paul Clements was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for LHP Tony Sipp on the 25-man roster. Clemens did not have a decision and posted a 4.73 ERA over four appearances out of the bullpen.

2B Daniel Murphy’s streak of 28 consecutive stolen bases ended in the first. He got a big running lead from second base, but pitcher Jorge De La Rosa stepped off the mound and threw Murphy out at third. Murphy’s streak dated to June 9, 2013 and was the second-longest streak in club history, behind Kevin McReynolds’ 33 straight stolen bases from 1987-1989.