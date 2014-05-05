LHP Scott Rice came on in the seventh and retired left-handed hitting Charlie Blackmon, the only batter he faced, on a fly to short center field. Rice has retired 16 of the past 18 batters he has faced. He is unscored upon in nine straight games, totaling 4 2/3 innings, and in 12 of his 14 outings. Left-handed hitters are 4-for-21 (.190) against Rice.

CF Juan Lagares went 3-for-5 with two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. In addition to this season, Lagares hit safely in 12 straight games from Aug. 25-Sept. 7, 2013. During his streak, Lagares is hitting .339 (19-for-56) with five doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. With three hits, he tied his career high. It was his eighth three-hit game and first since Sept. 22, 2013 at Philadelphia. Lagares came off the disabled list Thursday, and in this series, he went 8-for-20 (.400) with four doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

OF Chris Young went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. He finished the series 7-for-16 with two doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored. Young came into the series with just eight hits and a .205 average in his first 12 games this season.

LF Eric Young Jr. was scheduled to make his first start of the series but was scratched from the lineup after suffering a freak injury in the indoor batting cage. Lucas Duda was hitting during a soft-toss drill and lined a ball off the protective screen that ricocheted and struck Young below the right eye. A CT scan on his right cheekbone was negative, and Young was listed day-to-day.

RHP Dillon Gee pitched into the seventh, finishing with six scoreless innings and holding the Rockies scoreless on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings, threw a season-high 113 pitches and improved to 3-1 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts. During that span, opponents are hitting .200 (19-for-95) against Gee. He has thrown back-to-back scoreless starts for the first time in his career and has pitched at least six innings in 23 of his past 24 starts. Gee has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts. The last Mets pitcher to have a longer streak was R.A. Dickey May 22-June 18, 2012.