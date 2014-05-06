RHP Bartolo Colon pitches against the Marlins Tuesday, and the veteran -- who turns 41 on May 24 -- is seeking consistency. He has made six starts -- two of them very bad and the other four very solid. In the two bad starts, he has given up a combined total of 16 runs. In the four good starts, he has allowed a combined total of just seven runs. Colon, who was sensational last season with a 2.65 ERA last season while pitching for the Oakland A‘s, should have, theoretically at least, an advantage in coming to a new league this year because the batters don’t know him as well as they do other pitchers. But Colon has given up seven homers already. He allowed just 14 all of last season. He has also allowed 48 hits in 36 2/3 innings this season.

CF Curtis Granderson seems to be breaking out of his slump. He had just 12 hits in April, batting just .145 with one homer and seven RBIs. That’s not the production the Mets expected when they signed the former Yankee to a four-year, big-money deal. But he has been better of late. In his first four games this month, he hit .375 with one homer and five RBIs. Then in his fifth game of May, on Monday against the Marlins, he slugged a solo homer on his first at-bat and got a single his second time up. He has a modest six-game hit streak, but, given his awful start, that is certainly good news for the Mets.

2B Daniel Murphy, who slugged a solo homer Monday against the Marlins, is one of the most well-respected Mets players. Murphy, 29, is in his sixth MLB season, and he is hitting .312. His career batting average is .291, so this year’s average is no surprise. Murphy also hit over .300 as a rookie in 2008 (.313) and again in 2011 (.320). Since the start of the 2012 season, he has 109 multi-hit games, which is tied for third-most in the NL. He also steals bases. He was successful on 28 straight attempts until he was caught on Friday. He had a total of 23 steals last season, when he also had career highs in homers (13) and RBIs (78). He is average at best on defense, though, making 18 errors last season and three so far this year.

LHP Jon Niese pitched seven scoreless innings Monday against the Marlins. Niese allowed five hits and one walk, striking out six, while producing his fourth straight stellar start. In his previous three, he had allowed one run each time out against the Phillies, Cardinals and Braves. In his seven innings on Monday, Niese did not allow a runner to get past second base.