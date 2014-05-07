CF Juan Lagares was back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday after manager Terry Collins used Eric Young Jr. in that spot on Monday. Lagares, no longer the owner of a 13-game hitting streak after dropping it Monday in pinch-hit duty, doubled in a 1-for-3 outing. He has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games and is proving to be tremendously efficient in the leadoff spot for Collins.

RHP Bartolo Colon was rocky in the first inning when he gave up a pair of runs in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Marlins but bounced back nicely after that, finishing with three earned runs over seven innings while striking out five. He was happy to leave the altitude in Colorado, where he gave up seven runs without making it through the fifth. The key for Colon is to keep the ball down; that’s what he was doing in innings where he was effective.

RF Curtis Granderson continues to struggle in his transition to the National League. He’s having a hard time picking up the pitchers. An 0-for-4 night with two strikeouts, including one on a ball in the dirt for the final out in a 3-0 shutout, now has him hitting .179 on the season. A move out of the cleanup spot may be necessary soon for manager Terry Collins.

2B Daniel Murphy doubled twice on a night where no one else in the Mets lineup could produce off Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez in a 3-0 shutout. It was Murphy’s 18th career game with two doubles. He and CF Juan Lagares are proving to be a solid 1-2 tandem at the top of the Mets lineup. They are the only two Mets hitting above .300.