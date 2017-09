SS Wilmer Flores will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Friday night’s game against Philadelphia. Flores, 22, was batting .307 with five homers and 25 RBIs for Las Vegas. Flores hit .211 in 27 games for the Mets last season.

SS Omar Quintanilla will be designated for assignment Friday to make room for SS Wilmer Flores, who will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Quintanilla hit .207 in 29 at-bats.