SS Ruben Tejada lost his starting job Friday, when the Mets promoted Wilmer Flores from Triple-A Las Vegas and immediately named him their new shortstop. Tejada, who flew out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies, is hitting just .181 with two extra-base hits in 83 at-bats. He has hit .190 with 14 extra-base hits in 290 at-bats dating back to the start of last season.

1B Lucas Duda (food poisoning) missed the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies on Friday night. Duda was so sick that he went to a hospital prior to the game to receive IV fluids. He made it back to Citi Field before the first pitch but was sleeping in the clubhouse for most of the game. Manager Terry Collins said late Friday night he didn’t expect Duda to play Saturday.

RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw from 120 feet on Friday and said he hopes to throw off a mound on June 10. Harvey, who underwent surgery last October, said he expects to increase his throwing from 120 feet to 150 feet over the next three weeks before moving to the mound. He is expected to miss the entire season.

SS Wilmer Flores became the Mets’ starting shortstop Friday, when he was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas and went 2-for-5 in the Mets’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Phillies. He also handled three chances at shortstop and helped turn a double play in the eighth inning. Terry Collins said before the game that Flores is up in the bigs to play as the Mets search for some offense -- even at the expense of defense -- out of the shortstop position. Ruben Tejada and Omar Quintanilla combined to hit just .189 with three extra-base hits and nine RBIs in starting the Mets’ first 33 games at shortstop. Flores hit .290 with 253 extra-base hits in 2,869 at-bats as a minor leaguer but moved off of shortstop following the 2011 season. The Mets put him back at shortstop prior to this season in anticipation that Tejada would fail to bounce back from a rough 2013. Flores made seven errors in just 25 games at shortstop at Triple-A Las Vegas.

SS Omar Quintanilla was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday. Quintanilla’s exit made room for SS Wilmer Flores, who was promoted to the Mets on Friday and immediately installed as their new starting shortstop. Quintanilla made seven starts at short this season and hit .207 in 29 at-bats.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to continue his nearly year-long run of ace-caliber pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Gee won his second straight decision last Sunday, when he allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Gee has thrown a career-high 16 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 22 and has a microscopic 0.60 ERA in his last four starts dating back to April 16. In 29 starts dating back to last May 30, Gee is 13-6 with a 2.66 ERA, which ties him with Atlanta’s Julio Teheran for third-lowest mark among pitchers (through Thursday) who have thrown at least 175 innings in that span behind only Detroit’s Max Scherzer (2.42 ERA) and Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke (2.35 ERA). Gee will be making his 11th career appearance and 10th start against the Phillies, against whom he is 3-3 with a 7.46 ERA -- the highest ERA he has produced against any opponent he has faced more than once. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies last Sept. 21, when Gee allowed four runs over six innings in the Mets’ 5-4 victory.