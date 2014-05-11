1B Lucas Duda returned to the Mets lineup Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Phillies. Duda missed Friday’s game with a case of food poisoning so severe that he had to be briefly hospitalized in order to replenish his fluids.

1B Josh Satin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Satin appeared to establish himself as a valuable pinch-hitter and occasional starter last season, when he hit .279 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 75 games, but he struggled mightily this season and was hitting just .107 with three RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 28 at-bats.

INF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, when he delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in his first major league at-bat as the Mets fell to the Phillies, 5-4. Campbell was called upon with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 4-3 lead. He remained in the game at first base and struck out in the eighth inning. Campbell, 27, was hitting .355 with three homers and 24 RBI in 33 games at Las Vegas.

SS Omar Quintanilla accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Quintanilla was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday after hitting .207 in 29 at-bats.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to extend the best start of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. A collapse by the Mets’ bullpen cost Niese the win in his most recent start on Monday, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins. He left with a three-run lead, which the Mets blew in the eighth inning before losing, 4-3. Niese has allowed one run or less in each of his last four starts, a stretch in which he has gone 2-1 with a 1.01 ERA to lower his overall ERA to 1.82, the fourth-best mark in the NL entering Saturday. His previous best ERA through six starts was 3.31 in 2013. Niese is 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA in 16 career appearances and starts against the Phillies, whom he victimized for his only career shutout last Aug. 27. He earned the win in his most recent start against the Phillies on April 29, when he allowed one run over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-1 victory.