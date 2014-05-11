FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 11, 2014 / 10:13 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

1B Lucas Duda returned to the Mets lineup Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Phillies. Duda missed Friday’s game with a case of food poisoning so severe that he had to be briefly hospitalized in order to replenish his fluids.

1B Josh Satin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Satin appeared to establish himself as a valuable pinch-hitter and occasional starter last season, when he hit .279 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 75 games, but he struggled mightily this season and was hitting just .107 with three RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 28 at-bats.

INF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, when he delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in his first major league at-bat as the Mets fell to the Phillies, 5-4. Campbell was called upon with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning and lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 4-3 lead. He remained in the game at first base and struck out in the eighth inning. Campbell, 27, was hitting .355 with three homers and 24 RBI in 33 games at Las Vegas.

SS Omar Quintanilla accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Quintanilla was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday after hitting .207 in 29 at-bats.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to extend the best start of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. A collapse by the Mets’ bullpen cost Niese the win in his most recent start on Monday, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins. He left with a three-run lead, which the Mets blew in the eighth inning before losing, 4-3. Niese has allowed one run or less in each of his last four starts, a stretch in which he has gone 2-1 with a 1.01 ERA to lower his overall ERA to 1.82, the fourth-best mark in the NL entering Saturday. His previous best ERA through six starts was 3.31 in 2013. Niese is 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA in 16 career appearances and starts against the Phillies, whom he victimized for his only career shutout last Aug. 27. He earned the win in his most recent start against the Phillies on April 29, when he allowed one run over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-1 victory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.