SS Wilmer Flores (illness) didn’t start Sunday and was unavailable during the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Manager Terry Collins said Flores and right-handed pitcher Gonzalez Germen caught whatever bug is going around the Mets’ clubhouse and that both players spent most of the afternoon in the locker room instead of on the bench. With Flores out, Collins had to start Ruben Tejada -- whom Flores supplanted as the Mets’ starting shortstop upon his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday -- and use pitcher Zack Wheeler as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning. Things worked out for the Mets as Wheeler laid down a sacrifice bunt three batters before Tejada delivered the game-winning RBI single. Flores is batting .167 in 12 at-bats for the Mets this season.

RHP Gonzalez Germen (illness) was unavailable Sunday during the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Manager Terry Collins said Germen and SS Wilmer Flores caught whatever bug is going around the Mets’ clubhouse and that both players spent most of the afternoon in the locker room instead of on the bench. Germen hasn’t pitched since May 5, when he issued an intentional walk and allowed the game-winning infield single as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 4-3.

1B Eric Campbell recorded his first major league hit Sunday, when he singled in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Campbell made his major league debut Saturday night, when he hit a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat. He was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday after hitting .355 with three homers and 24 RBI in 33 games.

RHP Bartolo Colon will attempt to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the first game of a two-game Subway Series set against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Colon pitched effectively in defeat in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 3-0. It was the fifth time in seven starts this year Colon has given up three runs or less, though he has given up a total of 16 runs over 9 2/3 innings in the other two appearances -- including May 1, when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings as the Mets lost to the Rockies, 7-4.

LF Eric Young made a resounding return to the lineup Sunday, when he went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. Young led the game off with a single before stealing second, taking third on an errant throw into centerfield and scoring on an RBI single by 3B David Wright. In the ninth inning, Young began the Mets’ comeback from a 4-1 deficit with a leadoff double. It was only the second start in 10 games this month for Young, who lost his starting job when CF Juan Lagares came off the disabled list. But the Mets are 15-11 when Young starts and 2-8 when he doesn’t and manager Terry Collins said after Sunday’s game he realizes he needs to find ways to get Young -- who is hitting just .234 but ranks second on the Mets with 23 runs scored and second in the National League with 14 stolen bases -- into the lineup more often.

2B Daniel Murphy had a monster game Sunday, when went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and reached base five times in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Phillies. The Mets trailed 4-1 entering the ninth before Murphy began their comeback with a shot well beyond the right field fence. It was the fifth time in Murphy’s career he has reached base five times in a game. Murphy also finished with two doubles as he raised his average from .305 to .317. He is hitting .343 (35-for-102) over his last 24 games dating back to April 14.