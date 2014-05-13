RHP Jenrry Mejia, demoted from the starting rotation earlier in the day, made his debut out of the bullpen on Monday and picked up the win against the Yankees. “I know I am a starter and they know I like to start,” Mejia said. “But I always want to help my teammates. I’ll go out there and be a reliever.”

INF/OF Eric Campbell is now 2-for-6 with a walk since getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Josh Satin on May 10. Campbell had a key pinch-hit double in the Mets’ three-run eighth inning, then scored on a hook slide on Lucas Duda’s single to center that tied the game at 7-7. “I knew it was going to be a close play,” Campbell said. “I knew we needed a good spark there and Lucas (Duda) had a great at bat.”

RHP Bartolo Colon suffered his third straight poor outing for the Mets, getting a no-decision. He allowed seven runs, gave up 11 hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Colon has allowed 66 hits over his eight starts this season, the most over that span for his career. “I don’t feel I have to change anything,” he said afterward through an interpreter.

3B David Wright was just 1-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Yankees, but did drive in the Mets’ first run of the game. He’s one RBI shy of becoming the 20th active player to reach 900 RBIs.