New York Mets - PlayerWatch
New York Mets - PlayerWatch

RHP Jenrry Mejia joined the Mets bullpen and could be a candidate to eventually close. Mejia is 4-0 with a 4.89 ERA, but the Mets like his swing-and-miss ability and think it might translate well to the bullpen, especially since right-handed hitters are batting .147 (5-for-34) against him.

RHP Zack Wheeler had one of his worst starts of his career as he allowed a season-high five earned runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 118 pitches but also issued a career-high six walks, something that manager Terry Collins attributed to an inconsistent release point and not being able to get a good grip on the ball.

RHP Rafael Montero will become the second Met to make his major league debut during the “Subway Series” on Wednesday night and will do so after being among New York’s highest-rated pitching prospects. Montero will join the team from Triple-A Las Vegas. With Las Vegas, Montero was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was placed on the disabled list with a stomach virus Tuesday, retroactive to May 6. He hasn’t pitched since May 5, when he issued an intentional walk and allowed the game-winning infield single as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 4-3.

RHP Jacob DeGrom has not pitched in relief since pitching for Stetson University but the 2010 ninth-round pick will be pitching in that role after getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. DeGrom was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts over seven starts for Las Vegas.

3B David Wright drove in the first run for the Mets with a single that extended his hitting streak to 11 games. It also was his 900th career RBI. During his streak, Wright is hitting .392 (20-for-51).

