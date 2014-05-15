C Travis d‘Arnaud underwent concussion tests Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano accidentally hit d‘Arnaud in the head with his bat during a backswing. D‘Arnaud had a slight headache Tuesday night and still didn’t feel well during a Wednesday afternoon workout at Citi Field. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said during a television interview prior to Wednesday’s game that d‘Arnaud likely would need a few days off, which almost surely would necessitate a trip to the seven-day concussion disabled list. Manager Terry Collins said after the game that d‘Arnaud would undergo further testing Thursday. D‘Arnaud is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBI in 102 at-bats.

RHP Rafael Montero was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday and made his major league debut. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Mets fell 4-0 to the Yankees. Montero appeared headed for a short night when he required 69 pitches to get through three innings, but he threw just 39 pitches over the final three frames. Montero, who was 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts at Las Vegas, is expected to remain in the Mets’ rotation for the foreseeable future.

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his major league debut Thursday night when he takes the place of injured RHP Dillon Gee and starts for the Mets against the Yankees in the final game of a two-game interleague series at Citi Field. The Mets recalled deGrom from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Tuesday’s game and expected him to pitch out of the bullpen, but he moved right into the rotation when Gee suffered a strained right lat during a bullpen session Tuesday. DeGrom established himself as a prospect during his first eight starts at Las Vegas, where he was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. He is 21-11 with a 3.62 ERA in 58 appearances (all starts) since the Mets selected him out of Stetson in the ninth round of the 2010 draft.

RHP Kyle Farnsworth was outrighted by the Mets following Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to the Yankees. The move comes as a surprise considering Farnsworth spent much of the season serving -- albeit shakily -- as the Mets’ closer, but per the terms of the contract Farnsworth signed in March, the Mets would not have to pay him the remainder of his $750,000 salary if he got released within 45 days of Opening Day. Wednesday was the 45th day of the season. Farnsworth could technically accept an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas, but he made it clear Wednesday night he would seek a new team. He said he hopes to sign with a team that plays the Mets. Farnsworth was 0-3 with a 3.18 ERA and three saves in 19 games for New York. He notched the save in his most recent appearance Monday, when, with runners at the corners and the Mets up 9-7, 1B Lucas Duda made a diving stop to begin a game-ending, 3-6-3 double play.

RHP Bobby Parnell was shifted from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. The move was merely a formality, as Parnell is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 8. His 40-man roster spot was needed for RHP Rafael Montero, who was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Dillon Gee, who was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees, was instead placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday (retroactive to Sunday) due to a strained right lat he suffered while throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he is hopeful Gee will return as soon as he is eligible. RHP Jacob deGrom will make his big league debut when he takes Gee’s rotation spot Thursday. In his most recent start against the Yankees last May 30, Gee struck out a career-high 12 and allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings in earning the win in the Mets’ 3-1 victory. That start began a 30-start stretch for Gee in which he is 13-6 with a 2.72 ERA, the fourth-best ERA (minimum 175 innings pitched) in the majors over that span.