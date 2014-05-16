RHP Jenrry Mejia is the choice to eventually take over as the Mets’ closer -- if he can prove up to the task of pitching in two or three straight games. Mets manager Terry Collins said prior to Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Yankees that Mejia would get the call if a save opportunity presented itself and that he would like to anoint him the primary closer once Mejia shows he can handle pitching on consecutive days. Mejia, who was moved to the bullpen last week, has not pitched in back-to-back games since the last time he was a reliever in 2010. Mejia did pitch the ninth inning Thursday -- which is common for closers whose teams are losing at home -- and he allowed two hits while striking out a batter in a scoreless frame.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion) was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. He was injured Tuesday night, when he was hit in the head by the backswing of Yankees OF Alfonso Soriano. D‘Arnaud didn’t feel good while working out at Citi Field on Wednesday, and he underwent a battery of tests Wednesday and Thursday. He is hitting .196 with three homers and eight RBIs in 102 at-bats.

LHP Josh Edgin was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, and he threw one-third of an inning in the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Yankees. Edgin took the roster spot of RHP Kyle Farnsworth, who was outrighted following Wednesday’s game. This is the fourth trip to the majors for Edgin, who is 2-3 with one save and a 4.14 ERA in 68 games for the Mets since 2012. He will serve as a second left-hander in the pen and lessen the workload of situational LHP Scott Rice. Edgin was 3-0 with a 4.97 ERA and two saves in 17 relief appearances at Las Vegas.

C Juan Centeno was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk as the Mets fell to the Yankees 1-0. Centeno took the roster spot of C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Centeno and C Anthony Recker will split time until d‘Arnaud returns. The start Thursday was the fourth of Centeno’s big league career. He was batting .273 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 21 games at Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom had a very impressive big league debut Thursday night, when he took the hard-luck loss as the Mets fell to the Yankees 1-0. DeGrom allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He retired 11 in a row between the third and seventh. DeGrom also singled in his first at-bat to snap a season-opening 0-for-64 drought at the plate by Mets pitchers. DeGrom, who moved into the rotation when RHP Dillon Gee suffered a right lat strain, was 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to maintain his strong start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. A late comeback by the Mets spared Niese the loss in his most recent start, when he allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings Sunday in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. It ended a streak of four straight starts in which Niese allowed one run or none, and it marked just the third time in seven starts this season in which he has allowed more than two runs. His ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.17, which is seventh best in the National League. Niese is 3-0 with a 2.47 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Nationals last Sept. 1, when he gave up two runs on a season-high 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-5 loss.